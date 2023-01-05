Hit-and-run driver jailed over fatal Leeds crash
- Published
A hit-and-run driver who killed a pedestrian as he sped away from police has been jailed.
Kyle Charlesworth fled the scene after he knocked down and killed Paul Collins in East Park Parade, Leeds, in 2021.
West Yorkshire Police said he had been driving at more than twice the speed limit prior to the crash after failing to stop for officers moments earlier.
Charlesworth, from Barnsley, was jailed for six years and nine months after admitting causing Mr Collins' death.
The 28-year-old was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court on Thursday having previously pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving and causing death while uninsured and unlicensed.
The court heard that prior to the crash on 4 October, Mr Collins, 68, who was known as Joseph, had recently been reunited with members of his family who he had been estranged from for a number of years. His relatives said Charlesworth had now "taken this opportunity away from them".
Det Con Clare Barran, said: "Kyle Charlesworth made a conscious decision to drive in the manner that he did on that night and showed no consideration whatsoever for anyone other than himself.
"Mr Collins was struck down having done nothing wrong and lost his life as a result."
Charlesworth was also told he would be banned from driving for five years on his release from prison.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.