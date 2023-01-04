Bradford: People in hospital after police chase crash
- Published
A number of people have been taken to hospital after a car overturned during a police chase.
The silver car crashed as it was being pursued by officers on Baildon Road, near Pasture Road, in Bradford at about 23:45 GMT on Tuesday.
One man was arrested on suspicion of driving and drug driving offences, West Yorkshire Police said.
The force said a referral had been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.
Emergency services remained at the scene on Wednesday morning with road closures in place as recovery and investigation work took place.
Closures were expected to be in place for a number of hours, police added.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.