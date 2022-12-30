Bradford: Man 'critical' after being hit by Land Rover

Ambulance
Police have urged anyone who saw the incident to get in touch

A man is critically ill in hospital after being struck by a Land Rover towing a trailer in Bradford.

The 47-year-old pedestrian was hit by the vehicle on Little Horton Lane at about 18:30 GMT on Thursday, West Yorkshire Police said.

A force spokesperson said: "The driver has been spoken to and is helping police with their inquiries."

Officers would like to speak to any witnesses or anyone who saw the vehicle just before the incident.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics