Wakefield paedophile Michael Hooley may have abused others
- Published
Detectives say there may be more victims of a paedophile jailed for "despicable" crimes against a young boy.
Michael Hooley, 78, took his victim on outings, plied him with alcohol and subjected him to pornography.
Hooley, of Coach Road, Wakefield, was jailed at Leeds Crown Court on 15 December after a jury found him guilty of seven assault charges.
The abuse happened in Wakefield and Ossett in the 1970s, the trial heard.
Det Insp Paul Oldham said: "It is possible that there are others who were victims of Hooley's despicable crimes all those years ago, and we would like to appeal to them to come forward and engage with our specially trained officers who will investigate reports thoroughly and provide support throughout the process."
Mr Oldham said he hoped the sentence would provide "some closure" for Hooley's victim.
