M62 crash: Shann Hussain died when supercar overturned - police
A man who died in a crash on the M62 in West Yorkshire was driving a luxury supercar when it overturned, police have confirmed.
Shann Hussain, 20, from Bradford, was driving a black Lamborghini Urus when it crashed between junctions 22 and 23 early on 21 December, police said.
Mr Hussain's car was the only vehicle involved in the crash, officers added.
A 22-year-old female passenger suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment, the force said.
Officers appealed for witnesses, or anyone with footage which could help their investigation, to get in touch with West Yorkshire Police.
