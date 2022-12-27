Dozens of firefighters tackle commercial blaze in Batley
Dozens of firefighters have been tackling a huge blaze at a commercial building in West Yorkshire.
At its height, about 50 crews were called to the fire on Bradford Road in Batley, shortly before 02:40 GMT.
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said "30% of the building" had been engulfed in flames.
A number of firefighters remain at the scene to dampen down while an investigation has been started to establish the cause.
