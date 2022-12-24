Rob Burrow's wheelchair accessible van vandalised in Castleford
Rugby League star and motor neurone disease fundraiser Rob Burrow's wheelchair accessible van was vandalised while his family were out for a Christmas meal, his father has said.
Geoff Burrow said they had been out in Castleford, West Yorkshire, on Friday when the vehicle was targeted.
"Unfortunately a disgrace of a person decided to scratch all over Rob's disability van," he tweeted.
"How low are some people hey!"
He added: "Sleep well you scum of a person."
The family had been out for an evening meal at the Rockello restaurant in the Glasshoughton area.
West Yorkshire Police has been asked to comment.
