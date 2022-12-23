Ossett: Man charged after car stolen with child inside
A man has been charged after a car was stolen from a driveway with a child still inside.
The vehicle was taken from a property on South Parade in Ossett shortly before 16:30 GMT on Tuesday, West Yorkshire Police said.
Joseph Paul Swift, 41, of Teall Street, Ossett, has been charged with theft of a motor vehicle and a child abduction offence.
He is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates' Court on Friday.
