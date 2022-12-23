Cleckheaton: Man dies after car hits fence and stops in garden
A man has died after a car crashed into a fence and ended up in a garden in West Yorkshire.
The crash happened on Kenmore Road in Cleckheaton just after 05:00 GMT on Friday, with police finding the man on the ground with serious head injuries.
West Yorkshire Police said he was taken to hospital by ambulance but died before arriving.
Inquiries were ongoing to establish exactly what happened, a spokesperson for the force said.
Any witnesses or those with useful information were asked to call police on 101, provide information online or speak anonymously to Crimestoppers.
