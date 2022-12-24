Bike-recycling Dewsbury dad helps bring Christmas joy
A dad who refurbishes used bikes to pass on to others has brought Christmas cheer to dozens of struggling families after a bumper number of donations.
Gav Auty has raised thousands of pounds for charity through fixing up second-hand bikes and passing them on to people who donate what they can afford.
He has been working flat out sprucing up bikes for Christmas presents after a record number of donations.
He said: "We're determined to smash it and get as many out as we can."
The 40-year-old, from Dewsbury, said since his bike recycling scheme, known as Gav's Bikes was given a shout-out on BBC Radio Two earlier this month, he had been inundated with around 70 bikes.
He said: "This has been the best Christmas we've ever had. I've been absolutely run off my feet but it's been brilliant as it's meant we can get as many refurbished bikes out there in time for Christmas.
"It doesn't matter whether it's a Carrera that we've done up to be practically brand new and worth £150, if someone can only afford £20 and they know they can provide something for their kids at Christmas, that's good enough for me."
A trained mechanic, Mr Auty set up his non-for-profit bike scheme during lockdown in 2020 after he was placed on furlough.
"My neighbour was going to throw a bike out but I took it off her, refurbished it and put it on the local Facebook group and it was snatched up and then it just took off from there."
Since then, he has given out hundreds of cycles to people across Yorkshire, including Ukrainian refugees. All funds raised have been donated to local charities and individuals within the community who are in need.
He said: "I've met some wonderful people through all this. Amazing children and families who are going through really tough times.
"If we can help make a difference to their lives then that's the main thing."
