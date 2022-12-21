Huddersfield: M62 closed after serious crash
A section of the M62 near Huddersfield remains closed after a serious one-vehicle crash, police have said.
Emergency services were called to the scene, between junctions 23 and 22 on the westbound carriageway, shortly before 05:00 GMT on Wednesday.
West Yorkshire Police said the motorway was closed in both directions.
Motorists should avoid the area, the force said. Police have not shared details of any injuries sustained in the crash.
