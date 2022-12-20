Castleford Tigers redevelopment at heart of £200m plan for town
More than 2,000 jobs could be created if plans for a £200m project to transform part of Castleford get the go-ahead, developers have said.
The plans would see a major "employment development" at Junction 32 of the M62 as well as the redevelopment of the Castleford Tigers' Wheldon Road ground.
Mark Grattan, managing director of Castleford Tigers, said it was a "really important moment" for the club.
An application for the scheme has now been submitted to Wakefield Council.
Proposed improvements to the Castleford Tigers' ground, known as "The Jungle", would mean the club was able to meet Super League standards, the club said.
A new all-seater main stand would be constructed, along with a banqueting suite and corporate hospitality function rooms.
Meanwhile, refurbishment of the Wheldon Road, Princess Street and Railway End stands is also proposed, along with a new floodlit 4G training pitch.
Viewing areas for disabled fans would be "much enhanced", the club said.
Mr Grattan said, if approved, the project would secure the club's future at Wheldon Road "for a generation".
He added: "The quality of our home is critical to our future sporting success, and these plans provide an upgrade to player training and medical facilities."
Meanwhile, Axiom Yorkshire, owners of a site at Junction 32 of the M62 in Castleford, said the local community was "very supportive" of its plans for a development of up to 141,085 sq m of employment floorspace, across around 13 units of varying sizes.
In a statement, Axiom said that support was "because people recognise the huge potential benefits of these two important regeneration proposals for the area".
"On top of the much-needed improvements for the Castleford Tigers stadium, if approved, the Axiom proposals will deliver around 2,200 jobs," the statement added.
Analysis by Matt Newsum, BBC Sport
As Castleford Tigers edge closer to 100 years on their Wheldon Road home, submission of planning permission to overhaul a significant chunk of the site - as part of wider Axiom plans - couldn't be more essential.
Media giant IMG's push to drive up standards through criteria-based grading has heightened Castleford's need to turn "The Jungle" from an evocative time-warp of a ground into a stadium fit for the future.
They either move with the times, and there is some catching up to do on that basis, or be left behind.
What will prove most difficult is retaining the unique atmosphere which comes with such an intimate venue at present, while giving fans and the club the facilities required.
The new stand will deliver a better fan experience, with bespoke corporate hospitality areas, modern toilet facilities and increased seating. It will also give Cas office space and better changing rooms, gym and player-related amenities.
Will it still bring the magic? Staying at their spiritual home will certainly help with that.
