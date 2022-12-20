Almondbury delivery driver fights off would-be robbers
A delivery driver fought off two men who tried to steal his vehicle in a Huddersfield village, police have said.
The man told officers he had been returning to his vehicle in Almondbury, when two men ran towards him at about 14:30 GMT on Sunday.
One of them struck him on the head, causing him to fall, before they demanded the keys to his vehicle.
The victim fought back, forcing his attackers to flee on foot, West Yorkshire Police said.
In a statement, the force said: "During the struggle that followed, the victim managed to strike the second male and knocked him to the floor before striking the other male and continuing to defend himself."
The first suspect was described as white, aged 25 to 30, under 6ft (183cm) tall with a full brown beard, cut short. He was of skinny build and spoke in a local Yorkshire accent. He was wearing dark Adidas bottoms and a full-length black, padded jacket.
The second suspect was also male, of a similar age to his accomplice but slighter shorter and of "dumpy" build. He was wearing blue jeans and a similar black padded winter coat to the first suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101.
