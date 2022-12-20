Ossett: Man treated for smoke inhalation after house fire
Published
A man has been treated for smoke inhalation after fire broke out at a property in West Yorkshire.
Fire crews were called to the home in Kingsway Close, Ossett, shortly after 23:00 GMT on Monday.
The blaze started in the kitchen of the property, West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said.
Firefighters administered oxygen therapy to the man until the arrival of paramedics who then took over, the service said.
