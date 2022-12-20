Nurses walk out as second strike hits West Yorkshire
- Published
Nurses in Yorkshire are joining colleagues across England, Wales and Northern Ireland for a second day of industrial action.
Members of the The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) in Leeds and Bradford will picket later.
The RCN says nurses deserve a pay rise of 19%, but the Prime Minister says such a big increase would be unaffordable.
Nurses have been "hoodwinked" by the pay review body, union bosses said.
Susan Dodsworth, from the Royal College of Nursing, said nurses feel "let down".
She added: "If [the pay review body] was truly independent they would have listened to what we had to say and responded accordingly.
"But that's not been the case, so we are where we are and we have lots of nursing vacancies, patient care is being affected and nurses being upset and angry."
It feels "heartbreaking" to be facing another day of industrial action, she said.
"For nurses to get to the point where they feel they have no option but to withdraw their labour is a sad indictment on the times."
You can see if an organisation is affected in your area using our interactive table below.
Your device may not support this visualisation
The government has offered NHS staff in England and Wales a 4.75% pay increase.
Union sources have told the BBC that if there is no move to reopen pay talks, then new strike dates will be announced before Christmas with a series of walkouts likely in January.
The strike means that routine care such as knee and hip replacements are likely to be affected. However life saving treatment must be provided and anyone who is ill or seriously injured should still call 999, or 111 for non-urgent care.
Hospitals in Bradford and Leeds which are affected by the strike have said that urgent and emergency care will be the priority. Anyone with hospital appointments should attend as normal, unless they have been contacted in advance by the hospital.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk