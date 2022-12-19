South Crossland crash: Driver killed passenger after seven-hour booze binge
- Published
A drunk driver who killed one passenger and seriously injured another after a seven-hour drinking binge has been jailed for eight and a half years.
Keegan Edgell, 20, was killed and Thomas Boothroyd, 28, badly injured when Daniel Crawshaw lost control of his BMW coupe and smashed into a wall near Huddersfield.
Police said Crawshaw had consumed ten drinks before the crash in March 2020.
He was jailed on Monday having pleaded guilty to causing the crash.
West Yorkshire Police said Crawshaw, of Staincross, Barnsley, had been out drinking in Holmfirth and Huddersfield on 6 March.
The force said at one stage during the night he had been boasting about his plan to drive home, even showing his car keys to a group of people.
In the early hours of the following morning he crashed off the road and hit a wall on the B6108 Huddersfield Road at South Crosland, killing Ms Edgell and injuring Mr Boothroyd.
A witness at the scene described Crawshaw getting out of the vehicle and approaching them but making no mention of the critically injured passengers in his car.
Footage released by the police shows Crawshaw "clearly heavily intoxicated" and speaking on the phone to a family member.
Speaking after the sentencing Det Con Clare Barran, said: "This tragic incident was completely avoidable. Crawshaw chose to drink and drive on that night, well aware that he would have been over the limit."
Crawshaw was jailed after pleading guilty to causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He will also be disqualified from driving for two years on his release.
