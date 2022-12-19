Leeds: Man dies after car collides with parked bus
A man has died in hospital after being seriously injured when the car he was travelling in hit a parked bus.
Peter Nicholson, 69, from Leeds, died on Saturday, two days after the collision with an empty double decker at a bus stop on the A658 Pool Bank New Road in Leeds.
He was a passenger in a blue Ford EcoSport SUV when the crash happened at about 14:00 GMT on Thursday.
Any witnesses to the incident are asked to contact police.
