Disabled boy walks unaided for 'clothes poverty' fundraising
- Published
A 12-year-old boy with a physical disability is walking 10 steps a day unaided for charity.
Tommy, from Normanton, near Wakefield, uses a walking frame due to an undiagnosed condition relating to his motor functions.
He is fundraising to buy pyjamas for his local clothes bank Christmas appeal and has raised in excess of £2,600, exceeding his £100 target.
The Clothing Bank Brotherton described his efforts as "mind blowing".
The youngster, who attends Outwood Academy Freeston, said walking unaided and without the use of a frame was "very tiring".
"When I first [stand] up it feels a little bit weird but I'm fine when I get walking and I've got past the wobbling stage."
He said he was happy to see the fundraising smash his £100 target allowing him to help children who "don't have that many clothes".
"It just makes me feel better because I'm going out and buying clothes for them, so that just makes me feel really good."
He said he imagined their faces "on Christmas morning with a big smile on their face and it just makes me really happy".
Tommy's mother, Rachel Hill, said the family was "unbelievably proud" of their son.
"Daily life is tough for Tommy," she said.
"We just did not expect this sort of response to what he has been doing, but I feel so proud and so happy for him as well."
Ms Hill said the fundraiser had "made a difference" on her son's motivational levels with walking.
"He's happy to do his steps every morning and we've really, really seen an improvement as well.
"He seems stronger, his balance is better and the feedback and response [from] people has just lifted him so much. It's been wonderful."
She said her son had initially set himself a target of buying 10 pairs of pyjamas but had bought more than "250 brand new outfits for babies, children and young people who are experiencing clothing poverty", before thanking donors.
Sally Parkinson, from The Clothing Bank Brotherton, said she was "quite emotional" by Tommy's donations.
"He's such an amazing young man. It's been lovely watching his journey. It's just mind blowing," she said.
"It will make such a difference to the charity."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.