Todmorden: PAWS animal rescue charity's plea for new home
Volunteers at an animal rescue charity in West Yorkshire have pleaded for help in their search for a new home.
Todmorden-based PAWS has been seeking new premises since February, following a notice to vacate from its landlord.
The charity said it had until January 2023 before it faced court action over leaving its current site.
The charity and its 13 kittens, 16 cats and 12 dogs faced an "horrific" future if it did not manage to secure new premises, volunteers have warned.
The cost of living crisis had seen demand for the charity's help soar as people struggled to care for their pets, staff said.
But with a court date looming, pressure to find a new site had reached "crisis point", they added.
'Incredibly difficult year'
PAWS founder and manager Susan Curran said the charity needed to raise £300,000 to buy new premises.
It was looking for a three to five-acre site with buildings, within 15 miles of its current home.
Ms Curran said the past year had been "incredibly difficult" for all animal rescue charities.
"We are overwhelmed by the huge increase in the number of requests for rehoming due to the cost of living crisis.
"We hear the same thing day-in, day-out: pet owners not vaccinating, microchipping or neutering their animals, in particular their cats."
PAWS was struggling to manage a "deluge" of animals needing its care and faced spiralling vet bills, Ms Curran added.
It dealt with daily requests to take in cats and kittens whose owners could no longer afford to care for them, or who had simply abandoned their animals.
With limited space and resources, plus constant fears about its future, the charity was currently "on its knees", Ms Curran said.
