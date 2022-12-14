Seacroft: Motorcyclist dies after collision with van
A motorcyclist has died in hospital after he was critically injured in a crash in Leeds.
The man, 51, was riding a Triumph when it was involved in a collision with a black Ford Transit van at the junction of Easterly Road and Boggart Hill Drive in Seacroft on Tuesday morning.
A man, 21, held on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving has been released under investigation.
West Yorkshire Police has appealed for any witnesses to come forward.
