Shipley Hospital closure should not mean end to local services, says MP
Shipley's MP has criticised plans to relocate health services currently offered at the town's hospital.
Plans to close Shipley Hospital, currently used for physiotherapy services, were announced in 2019.
But the Covid-19 pandemic led to a pause in the controversial closure of the 100-year-old facility.
However, a new report argues the facility should still close, and a consultation on the plans is expected to begin in the New Year.
If the closure goes ahead, services would be transferred to other centres, with the community physiotherapy team likely to be moved to Westbourne Green in Manningham - a distance of 2.6 miles (4.2km).
But Shipley MP Philip Davies said any services from the hospital should still be provided in a "local, convenient location".
He said: "It would be unacceptable for the services to be removed from Shipley Hospital and relocated further away where it would be difficult for my constituents to access them."
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, the Bradford District and Craven Health and Care Partnership will discuss the closure at a meeting of Bradford Council's Health and Social Care Scrutiny Committee later.
Members will be told that an independent review into the hospital's future has recommended it should still close.
The Trust said the building is now unsuitable for modern health services, adding: "It is evident that a major refurbishment would be very expensive, therefore not providing value for money for the taxpayer."
