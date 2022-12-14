Veteran Jeffrey Long, 91, completes 40-mile charity walking challenge
- Published
A 91-year-old former paratrooper has completed a 40-mile walking challenge in aid of two armed forces charities.
Jeffrey Long, from Bingley in West Yorkshire, has raised over £300,000 for charity over the past 15 years.
His latest challenge was in aid of the Royal British Legion's Poppy Appeal and Support Our Paras charity.
The veteran began the challenge in November, clocking up the miles around Bingley, before walking the final mile to the Cenotaph in Bradford.
"This walk has been challenging given the cold weather, and I'm not getting any younger, but in spite of some physical problems I've managed to keep going," he said.
"I have a bad back and an ankle injury from my days as a para, so I've had to push myself."
However, he said: "I've been lucky with the weather... and I have met some lovely, encouraging people and had so much support from motorists driving past."
Despite having daily chemotherapy, Mr Long said he was determined to complete the challenge to keep the plight of the armed forces community at the forefront of people's minds, particularly during the current cost of living crisis.
"I am very proud of my time as a paratrooper, and this is just my way of giving something back," he said.
Since beginning his fundraising in 2007, the veteran, who was appointed MBE in 2010 for his voluntary services, has completed dozens of charity hikes, including walking 650 miles from London to Lausanne in Switzerland wearing a 30kg backpack.
Tina Pringle, community fundraising manager at the Royal British Legion, said: "Jeffrey is one of our most remarkable fundraisers, and we are delighted to have his support.
"He has dedicated his retirement to raising money for our armed forces community and this has been a fantastic effort," she said.
