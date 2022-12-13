Kirklees College lockdown as eight arrested in armed police raid nearby
Eight men have been arrested during an armed police raid in Huddersfield.
West Yorkshire Police said the planned operation on Tuesday at a former commercial premises on Nile Street was connected to suspected drugs offences.
Nearby Kirklees College said it was "placed in a lockdown" during the large-scale police operation.
The force said a large number of officers, including armed police, attended due to the size of the premises.
An underwater search team was also sent to the scene due to the raid site's proximity to the River Colne, police said.
The force said the eight arrested men were currently in police custody, with the operation at the scene said to be ongoing.
Posting on social media, Kirklees College said: "Due to a police incident close to our Huddersfield Centre, we were placed in a lockdown.
"All students due to attend today should come into college as normal."
