Huddersfield family's tribute to dog-walking man killed by car
The family of a man who died after he was hit by a car while walking his dog have said he was "much loved".
David New, 58, was struck by a silver Ford Fiesta on Park Road in Huddersfield at about 20:00 GMT on 3 December and died later in hospital.
The driver of the vehicle was arrested and released while an investigation into the circumstances of the crash continued, West Yorkshire Police said.
Mr New's family said he would be "missed by many people".
In a statement, they said Mr New would be recognised by many in the area due to the regular walks he took with his dog.
"David was very much loved and will be missed not just by his partner, family and friends, but everyone he worked with in the dog training club he ran for a number of years," they said.
Mr New suffered serious head injuries when he was hit by the car, according to West Yorkshire Police.
However, witnesses may not have realised the seriousness of his injuries, officers added.
Police appealed for witnesses to the crash, or anyone with useful dashcam or CCTV footage, to contact them on 101.
