Firefighters tackle Leeds College campus blaze
- Published
About 40 firefighters have spent the night tackling a blaze at Leeds City College.
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said the alarm had been raised at the Printworks Campus site on Hunslet Road just after 00:00 GMT.
The blaze is believed to have started in the plant room. The college said the cause was "accidental"
The fire service said the number of appliances was reduced to two by 05:00 GMT and was closed down at 11:00 GMT.
In a statement, Leeds City College said "Thanks to the response of the local fire and rescue service and the college's internal fire prevention measures, the incident has now been controlled.
"The damage was contained and isolated to one part of the building.
"The cause of the fire has been confirmed as accidental."
It said the college and campus were safe for staff and students but asked hair, beauty and media makeup students and those in the school of travel, food and drink to study from home.
It said those entitled to free college meals could also come to get them.
At the height of the blaze there were eight pumps at the scene along with an aerial platform.
Appliances from Hunslet, Killingbeck, Leeds, Rothwell, Morley, Ossett, Moortown, Stanningley and Featherstone all attended.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.