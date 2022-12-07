Leeds: Child rapist Carl Purdy imprisoned for 25 years
- Published
A paedophile found guilty of raping his victim at least 28 times and subjecting her to sexual abuse has been jailed.
Carl Purdy, 58, from Leeds, repeatedly raped the young girl when she was aged between seven and 13, often after driving her to lay-bys, police said.
Following his trial at Leeds Crown Court in October, he was also found guilty of indecently assaulting two other young girls.
On Monday, Purdy, of Ring Road, Beeston, was jailed for 25 years.
He was convicted on multiple counts of rape, sexual activity with a child, indecent assault and unlawful sexual intercourse with a child.
Purdy was charged in April 2021 after the first victim disclosed the abuse she had suffered to a health practitioner before contacting police herself.
Officers then identified the two further victims.
Speaking after the sentencing, Det Supt Lee Berry, head of crime and safeguarding for the Leeds district, said: "Purdy is a predatory paedophile who offended at the worst possible level against vulnerable young children and caused significant harm and trauma to those victims.
"It is important we recognise and commend the considerable courage the victims have shown in giving evidence at court after Purdy insisted on making them endure a trial despite the weight of evidence that saw him eventually convicted," he added.
Purdy was also made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order and placed on the sex offenders register for life.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.