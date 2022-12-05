Kirklees: Rising costs blamed for sport and leisure centre closures
- Published
Several sport and leisure facilities in part of West Yorkshire are to be temporarily closed due to rising costs.
Batley Baths and Recreation Centre, Deighton Sports Arena and the swimming pool at Colne Valley Leisure Centre are to close their doors on 16 December.
Operator Kirklees Active Leisure (KAL) said the current situation was "extremely challenging", amid big rises in energy prices and other costs.
A review into the closures would take place in March 2023, it added.
The charitable social enterprise has operated leisure facilities in Kirklees for two decades.
'Huge increases in costs'
KAL had previously received a bailout from Kirklees Council for losses incurred during lockdown.
A council report said the firm had lost virtually all its customer income during the coronavirus pandemic, with many staff furloughed.
In a statement, KAL said: "The huge recent, ongoing, increases in energy costs, as well as associated cost increases in other supplies and services, have further made KAL's financial position extremely challenging."
Despite a range of cost-saving measures being introduced, reducing the number of facilities was the only way to significantly reduce expenditure, it added.
KAL said it was having to examine the costs at all of its 12 sites in the district.
The charity said it was looking at the possibility of accommodating some sporting sessions at its other venues.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.