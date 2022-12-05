Leeds: Two arrested on suspicion of terror offences
Two people have been arrested in Leeds on suspicion of being involved in the preparation of acts of terrorism.
A 30-year-old woman and a 29-year-old man from Yeadon were arrested on Friday, police said.
They were taken for questioning to a police station and a property in Yeadon was being searched as part of an "intelligence-led operation", Counter Terrorism Policing North East added.
Police have been granted a warrant to detain both suspects until 9 December.
They were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism under Section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000, a police spokesperson said.
