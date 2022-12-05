Leeds: Two arrested on suspicion of terror offences

Generic police officer and cordon tapePA Media
A property was being searched in Yeadon as part of the operation, police said

Two people have been arrested in Leeds on suspicion of being involved in the preparation of acts of terrorism.

A 30-year-old woman and a 29-year-old man from Yeadon were arrested on Friday, police said.

They were taken for questioning to a police station and a property in Yeadon was being searched as part of an "intelligence-led operation", Counter Terrorism Policing North East added.

Police have been granted a warrant to detain both suspects until 9 December.

They were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism under Section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000, a police spokesperson said.

