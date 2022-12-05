Imran Ahmad Khan: Former Tory MP loses sexual assault appeal bid
- Published
Ex-Tory MP Imran Ahmad Khan has lost a Court of Appeal challenge against his conviction for sexual assault.
Khan, 48, was jailed for 18 months in May after being found guilty of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy at a party in Staffordshire in 2008.
He was expelled by the Conservative party following his conviction and later stood down as MP for Wakefield.
The victim, now 29, had told Southwark Crown Court he was left feeling "scared, vulnerable, numb, shocked and surprised" after Khan touched his feet and legs, and was within "a hair's breadth" of his genitals.
The court was told that a police report was made at the time concerning the incident, but no further action was taken because the youngster did not want to make a formal complaint.
However, the victim told jurors "it all came flooding back" when he learned Khan was standing in the December 2019 general election and he went on to file a complaint.
Passing sentence in May, Mr Justice Jeremy Baker said the victim had been "profoundly psychologically affected" by Khan's actions.
The trial judge added he did not accept Khan had "any remorse" for what he had done.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.