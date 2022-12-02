Leeds: Man held as car mounts pavement and kills elderly woman
A man been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a woman died after being hit by a car which had mounted the pavement.
West Yorkshire Police said the incident happened shortly after 14:00 GMT at The Green, on Old York Road, Seacroft.
The force said a Land Rover hit the elderly woman before crashing through a fence and coming to a stop.
The pedestrian suffered serious injuries and died at the scene, a spokesperson said.
Prior to the incident, the red Land Rover Discovery was involved in a collision with another vehicle, the force added.
Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has information on the circumstances leading up to it, is asked to contact police.
