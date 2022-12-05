Leeds: Work begins to widen M621 at Elland Road
Work to widen the M621 in Leeds is to begin this week, with drivers warned to expect some disruption.
The carriageway will be expanded at junction 2 near Elland Road from two lanes to three, which National Highways said would help reduce queues.
It is part of a scheme to improve the M621 between junctions 1 and 7.
National Highways said it was working with Leeds United Football Club to ensure disruption is kept to a minimum for fans travelling to the stadium.
It said narrower lanes would be installed to avoid lane closures while the work is carried out, but some overnight closures between 5 and 19 December were inevitable.
Senior Project Manager Chris Musgrave said: "As drivers will be all too aware, traffic can build up at junction 2, especially at peak times, leading to congestion and delays.
"These improvements will provide extra room at the junction to help keep traffic moving and reduce queues, so drivers can get to their destination sooner.
"This will in turn reduce the risk of collisions and make the route even safer."
Once the work is completed, there will be additional lanes at the junction 2 roundabout, as well as a dedicated lane and left turn between the M621 and A643 northbound.
Mr Musgrave added: "We know there's never a good time to close a busy road like the M621, but to reduce the impact on road users during busy times, we try to work when traffic levels are lighter, which may mean working overnight.
"So, if you don't see us working on the road during the day, this is why."
All planned closures are updated weekly on the National Highways M621 website, where members of the public can also register to receive updates about the scheme.
