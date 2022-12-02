Robert Talland and family in court over neo-Nazi music allegations
- Published
An alleged neo-Nazi music producer and his children have appeared in court accused of stirring up racial hatred through music.
Robert Talland, 53, his daughter Rosie, 31, and son, Stephen, 33, were charged after a probe by counter terror police.
Rosie and Stephen Talland are also accused of inciting racial hatred by performing songs at a club in Leeds.
Appearing at the Old Bailey, in London, the three were granted conditional bail ahead of a plea hearing on 25 March.
The charges relate to the defendants' alleged activities in the neo-Nazi music scene and record label Rampage Productions.
All three are charged with conspiracy to incite racial hatred between 1 January 2019 and 10 October 2020.
It is alleged they conspired to distribute a recording of a track by the band Embers of An Empire.
Stephen Talland, from Harlow, Essex, and Rosie Talland allegedly performed in the band and are also accused, with unknown others, of inciting racial hatred on 21 October 2021 by performing songs at a club in Leeds.
Robert Talland, from Waltham Abbey, Essex, is also accused of possessing racially inflammatory material in the form of sound recordings "with a view to it being distributed by himself or another" to stir up racial hatred.
He also faces two further charges of disseminating a terrorist publication.
All three spoke only to confirm their names and were granted conditional bail at the hearing.
They were told a trial at Woolwich Crown Court had provisionally been set for 23 October 2023.
