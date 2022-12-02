Bradford: Green light to turn post office into firework shop
- Published
Plans to turn a former Bradford post office into a firework shop have been approved, despite fierce opposition.
Big Shotter Fireworks, already in Darley Street, intends to relocate to one of two units previously occupied by the Post Office.
West Yorkshire Police said it shared residents' concerns around antisocial behaviour linked to fireworks.
On Wednesday, Bradford Council's Area Planning panel voted five to one to approve the plans.
Under proposals submitted to the authority, the site would be split into two units, with Big Shotter Fireworks occupying one and a beauty salon taking the other.
Planning officers pointed out part of the premises could be converted to a firework shop without planning permission as it fell into the same category as the old post office.
But the plans have attracted "a huge number of complaints", according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Councillor Aneela Ahmed told the panel she "completely" objected to the plans, adding: "I don't have to tell you about the nightmare of fireworks in the city that our residents have to suffer on a daily basis."
Councillor Si Cunningham said it was "a very emotive subject" for the people of Bradford.
"Misuse of fireworks is an absolute scourge in this city, but we're very much guided by national policy - there is little we can do to control the sale of fireworks," he added.
Michael Chow, agent for the applicant, pointed out his client already owned a firework store, adding they had "outgrown" their current premises.
He said West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, which grants licences for firework sales and storage, was aware of the plans, and that Big Shotter had complied with health and safety requirements since it opened several years ago.
'Rigorous tests'
Jamil Ashraf, from Big Shotter, said he had publicly promoted safe firework use, stating: "We don't want our fireworks used illegally in any way."
He added: "The nuisance fireworks are ones that are likely sold illegally. We go through rigorous tests every single year."
Mr Ashraf told the panel that most of the fireworks were stored off site.
Councillor Brendan Stubbs said the authority was left "in the difficult position where we have to approve this".
