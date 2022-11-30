Wakefield Westgate: Woman dragged into van outside station
A woman was dragged by a man from a railway station into a van in West Yorkshire, police have said.
Officers said it happened at Wakefield Westgate at about 16:30 GMT on 24 November, with the vehicle parked outside the station.
The woman was then pulled by her hair and coat as she tried to get out of the van, British Transport Police said.
Bystanders intervened to help the woman out of the van and away from the man, the force added.
Officers want to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident and anyone with information is asked to contact British Transport Police or call Crimestoppers anonymously.
