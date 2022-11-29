Halifax ice cream seller Arthur Malaj jailed for sexually abusing teenager
An ice cream seller who sexually abused a teenage girl as he worked at a popular leisure attraction has been jailed for three- and-a-half years.
Arthur Malaj, 38, gave his victim free ice cream as he persuaded her to perform sex acts on him in the toilets of the historic Piece Hall in Halifax.
Malaj, of Halifax, committed the offences in 2011 when the victim was aged 14, Bradford Crown Court heard.
He denied knowing the victim but was found guilty at a trial in July.
The allegations against the former vendor came to light in 2018 when the victim reported him to the police.
Earlier this year, a jury at Leeds Crown Court found him guilty of causing a child to engage in sexual activity.
While working, Malaj had plied his victim with free ice cream and had given back more change than he should have before he started to discuss sexual topics with her.
Recorder Simon Kealey KC told Bradford Crown Court on Tuesday how Malaj also touched the complainant inappropriately and he had also kissed her.
"In my judgement there was an element of grooming," he told Malaj over a prison video link to HMP Leeds.
However, before Malaj was sentenced in August and while on bail, he "panicked" and left court, leading to an arrest warrant being issued. He was wanted by police for almost a month.
Recorder Kealey said the delay meant his victim, who had attended the initial hearing, was no longer able to be at court to see him locked up.
He jailed Malaj for three-and-a-half years for the two sexual offences and added a further four weeks in custody for breaching his bail by leaving the court in August.
Malaj, of Range Lane, will be registered as a sex offender for life and was handed a restraining order.
