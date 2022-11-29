Leeds domestic abuser caught by his own security camera
- Published
A man who was caught threatening his partner with a knife on a security camera he installed has been jailed.
Anthony Murgatroyd, 38, had set up a motion-sensor camera to find out which dog was chewing the furniture.
However, when he attacked his partner, lunging at her with a so-called zombie knife, the camera captured footage of the assault.
Murgatroyd, of Waverley Garth, Beeston, was jailed for 20 months at Leeds Crown Court.
He pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm and possession of a zombie knife in private, which is an offence under the Criminal Justice Act 1988.
He had also admitted to a previous domestic-related assault.
Officers described the incident as a "prolonged and violent attack".
West Yorkshire Police said Murgatroyd had dragged the victim into the street and was seen hitting her.
She escaped back into the living room, but he followed her before hitting her on the head and pulling her about by the hair.
He then grabbed the knife from the floor and lunged at her, pushing it towards her face and making stabbing and slashing motions to her body.
Police said he then pulled a screwdriver from his jogging bottoms, shoving it at the victim's face and hitting her again.
She eventually managed to run away to get help from neighbours and police were called.
Det Supt Lee Berry said: "This was a prolonged and violent attack involving weapons, and the victim feared for her life during what was an absolutely terrifying ordeal.
"She was left so distressed and afraid of Murgatroyd that she felt unable to support a prosecution against him, but once officers secured and viewed the footage from the 'dog cam' they were able to use that as key evidence to progress to charges.
"We are committed to doing everything we can to tackle violence against women and girls and we take all reports of domestic abuse seriously and use all available means to bring offenders to justice."
