Leeds police car flipped onto roof after crash

The crash happened on Elland Road on MondayGoogle Maps
Occupants of the police car and second vehicle were injured, the force said

A police car flipped onto its roof after it was involved in a crash with another car in Leeds.

Emergency services were called to the collision on Elland Road in the Churwell Hill area at just before 16:10 GMT on Monday.

West Yorkshire Police said the occupants of the marked police car and second vehicle were taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The road between School Street and Old Road was closed following the crash.

