Batley: Car crashes through window of bakery cafe
- Published
Two customers escaped serious injury when a car ploughed into their table after crashing through the window of a bakery cafe.
Emergency services were called to Kake Temptations on Commercial Street, Batley, at about 15:10 GMT on Saturday.
CCTV footage shows the car driving through the front of the shop, but Yorkshire Ambulance Service said nobody was seriously hurt.
Two people were "checked over" but did not need to go to hospital, it added.
An ambulance and rapid response vehicle were sent to the scene, an ambulance service spokesperson said.
Kake Temptations posted a statement on social media saying the business would be closed until further notice.
"Thankfully no injuries were recorded," it added. "We apologise for any inconvenience caused and we hope to be running back to normal as soon as possible."
Firefighters helped recover the car from inside the building and made the outside of the property safe, according to a West Yorkshire Fire Service spokesperson.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.