Bradford: Anita Rani to 'inspire' home city as uni's new Chancellor
Anita Rani, the new Chancellor of the University of Bradford, has said the role will allow her to inspire future generations from her home city.
The television and radio presenter was announced in her new job earlier this month and is due to start next spring.
Ms Rani, the co-host of BBC Radio 4's Woman's Hour, said it was a chance for her to give back and do something meaningful.
Taking on the role felt "really positive, really exciting", she said.
She hoped to encourage all students at the university to "experience all Yorkshire has to offer", including Bradford city centre and the surrounding countryside, she said.
"It's an amazing city, it's a beautiful city. It's a city rich in culture."
As a former University of Leeds student, Ms Rani said she "didn't go far" from her home city of Bradford as a student.
However, she added: "The people who went to Bradford Uni, they fell in love with the city and the experience of being at Bradford University.
"The city is so special: the city centre, the experience of Bradford and all it has to offer and also the surrounding countryside and the history and the access to nature. All of it."
She said she would encourage students to see Yorkshire: "Go and get on a train and go to Ilkley, walk on the moors and really be inspired.
"That is my experience of growing up, that is what the city gave me. I walked the streets, but I also got out into the countryside. It's really important to get the balance."
Ms Rani's official duties will include conferring degrees on graduating students and chairing the university's court.
Previously, she has worked on television shows including Countryfile, Watchdog and The One Show.
She also covers numerous popular slots for BBC Radio 2 and is the main host of BBC Radio 4's Woman's Hour, alongside Emma Barnett.
'City made me'
Ms Rani said she had received "the most wonderful comments" since the announcement was made that she would be taking over as Chancellor at the university.
"It feels really wonderful to be able to inspire future generations of graduates from a city that made me," she said.
A spokesperson for the University of Bradford Union of Students said: "The union feels Anita is the perfect choice as the new Chancellor of the University of Bradford.
"Anita is someone who will understand the challenges our students face at Bradford, as someone who is pretty familiar with the city and can also connect to our students through her knowledge of a vast category of topics such as cricket, the environment and work around mental health."
