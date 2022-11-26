Two houses in Halifax damaged after being rammed by a car
- Published
Two houses in Halifax were left with serious structural damage after they were deliberately rammed by a car, police say.
Police are linking the two incidents in Bracewell Drive and Claremount Close on Friday to similar attacks on homes at the same locations earlier this month.
Officers believe the same car was used in both of the Friday night incidents.
A man in his 50s was assaulted by one of the occupants of the car at the house in Bracewell Drive.
West Yorkshire Police said the first ramming took place at around 18:50 GMT when a silver Mitsubishi Shogun was driven at the property in Bracewell Drive.
Fifteen minutes later the same car hit the house in Claremount Close and then "the driver reversed before colliding with the property a second time".
Officers said: "The vehicle that has reportedly been used to cause this damage had a distinctive green stripe and also had white paint/paint stripper thrown at it after the first incident leaving a white stain on the side.
"It is thought that this vehicle has been in convoy with another."
Detectives have appealed for witnesses and have asked people to check their home CCTV systems.
Det Ch Insp Alan Weekes said: "We are treating these as deliberate and targeted attacks. We will not tolerate this kind of violent and fear-mongering behaviour in our communities and have extensive enquiries ongoing to ensure that those responsible are identified and brought to justice.
"Officers will be carrying out increased patrols to provide reassurance to the wider community and also conducting house-to-house inquiries in the area."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.