Pontefract revellers to get safe space at weekends
Weekend revellers in Pontefract will from now on have a safe space staffed by police officers where the can seek sanctuary.
The Space Space unit, in Beastfair, will be open every Friday and Saturday from 20:00 GMT until 04:00 GMT.
It follows the success of a similar unit installed in Wakefield in September.
The initiative involves West Yorkshire Police, the mayor of West Yorkshire and Wakefield District Council.
As well as dealing with crime, officers will hand out blankets, phone chargers and first aid equipment to those in need.
Sgt Graeme Dent said: "The Safe Space on Westgate [in Wakefield] has been a great success; we have been able to offer a safe environment and an immediate service for those wanting to report crimes.
"We have also provided facilities which allow members of the public to charge their phones so they can get home safely and contact family members."
'Help is close by'
Sgt Dent said the opening of a second Safe Space demonstrated a "commitment to tackling violence against women and girls and protecting vulnerable people".
Councillor Maureen Cummings, Wakefield Council's cabinet member for Communities, Poverty and Health, added: "I am delighted to see the opening of a second safe space in the district.
"Wakefield's Safe Space has shown there is a need to support the safety of women and girls and vulnerable people using the city centre.
"Now, people out enjoying themselves in Pontefract have the same reassurance that help is close by."
