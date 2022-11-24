Leeds to mark late Queen's life with memorial tree
A tree will be planted in a park in Leeds to commemorate the life of Queen Elizabeth II, the city council has confirmed.
The tree will be situated in Golden Acre Park in Bramhope, near to one planted in March to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
Britain's longest-reigning sovereign died at Balmoral Castle, in Scotland on 8 September.
The new tree will be the first civic tribute to the late Queen in Leeds.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, council leaders said other permanent memorials were likely to follow.
The naming of a street, building or public space are all the under consideration.
A permanent display cabinet, possibly featuring photos and memorabilia of the Queen on visits to Leeds, is also being explored.
The new tree was confirmed in a report to senior councillors at a meeting on Wednesday.
