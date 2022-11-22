Yeadon: Under-threat primary school saved from closure
- Published
A primary school at risk of closing will now stay open after a successful campaign by parents and teachers.
Queensway Primary, in Leeds, was earmarked for closure because of a low intake of students.
However, the council said its consultation had "garnered the highest level of responses ever" in favour of keeping the school open.
Leeds North West Labour MP Alex Sobel welcomed the decision, saying it would come as a "great relief" to many.
The closure was considered by Leeds City Council because of a falling birth rate in the area and an excess of places at nearby schools.
However, protests were held by parents and staff against the plans to close the Yeadon primary school.
In a letter to headteacher Mark Duce on Tuesday, councillor Jonathan Pryor confirmed the school would stay open.
The executive member for education added: "After reading all contributions to the consultation, it was only right to listen to that strength of feeling."
We've only gone and done it... WE HAVE SAVED OUR SCHOOL!!!— Queensway PS (@QueenswayPS) November 22, 2022
In October, the school had 152 pupils, but has places for up to 210.
The school has a higher-than-average number of pupils with additional needs and from deprived backgrounds.
A recent Ofsted inspection rated the school as inadequate, down from a good rating previously.
In a report released midway through the consultation, it said the school's curriculum in June lacked "ambition".
An academy order was recently placed on the school by the government but the council would ask this to be removed "to allow your school to continue on your improvement journey", Mr Pryor said.
"Whilst all the underlying issues and challenges remain, the weight of opposition to the closure within the consultation has led to the decision, not just to pause the closure, but to cancel it altogether," Mr Sobel said.
"I would like to commend the parents, teachers, and members of the community for the campaign and for the way they have managed this challenging process."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.