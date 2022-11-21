Leeds: Three arrested as man dies after pub incident
Three arrests have been made after a man died following an incident at a city centre pub in Leeds.
Officers who were called to The Regent pub, in Kirkgate, at about 14:10 GMT on Saturday found the man unresponsive and he died later in hospital, police said.
Those arrested in connection with the incident had been released on bail, according to West Yorkshire Police.
Anyone who saw what happened, or with information which could be helpful to police, has been asked to get in touch.
Det Ch Insp Al Weekes, of West Yorkshire Police's homicide and major inquiry team, said: "We understand there has been an incident involving the deceased and a woman inside the pub and that a number of people have intervened.
"A man has died and it is vital we establish what has taken place.
"We have already spoken to a number of witnesses, but I would urge anyone else who has seen any part of this incident to please make contact."
