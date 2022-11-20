Lincolnshire: Police dispersal order to tackle rising hare coursing
- Published
A county-wide dispersal order has been issued by police in Lincolnshire after multiple reports of hare coursing.
The order is in place until 10:50 GMT on Monday and comes after a spate of such incidents across the county.
Police said many of the suspects involved in hare coursing were from outside the area and often linked to organised crime groups.
Hare coursing - in which dogs are used to chase and kill the animals - was made illegal in 2004.
Under new measures brought in in August, anyone caught hare coursing faces an unlimited fine and up to six months in prison.
Lincolnshire is one of the areas most frequently targeted by coursers due to its flat, rural areas.
According to police, coursers are often engaged in illegal betting involving large sums of money and the dogs involved can also be worth thousands of pounds.
Supt Lee Pache said offenders were entering and causing damage to private land and that it had "become a real concern and problem for our rural communities."
In a message to those involved in the crime, he said: "We will arrest you, we will seize your vehicle, seize your dogs and work tirelessly to ensure a successful prosecution."
Anyone who see hare coursing taking place are urged call 999 and note any vehicle descriptions or number plates.
What is hare coursing?
- It is used an illegal activity where dogs are used to chase, catch and kill hares
- Not only does it involve cruelty to wild animals, it is also associated with a range of other criminal activities, including theft, criminal damage, violence and intimidation.
- Brown hares are widespread across the UK but numbers are declining.
- The animals face a range of threats, including poaching and habitat loss.
Source: Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.