Leeds: Kevin Sinfield welcomed by Rob Burrow on ultra marathon run
Rugby star Kevin Sinfield received a hero's welcome as he arrived in Leeds on the penultimate day of a bid to run seven ultra marathons in seven days.
Sinfield is running 300 miles (482km) from Edinburgh to Manchester, via Melrose, Newcastle, York, Leeds and Bradford, as part of the challenge.
He is fundraising for motor neurone disease (MND) charities, inspired by ex-Leeds Rhinos teammate Rob Burrow.
He was greeted by Burrow, who has MND, as he arrived at Headingley Stadium.
Sinfield has set himself a fundraising target of £777,777 and has so far raised nearly £730,000 since the start of his challenge.
He has already raised more than £5m following his friend's diagnosis in 2019.
Sinfield's penultimate day running 35 miles (56.4km) started at York Minister, arriving in Leeds later to cheering crowds.
His run will continue over the River Aire at Kirkstall and on towards Bramley and Leeds Road, all the way to Bradford Cathedral, before finishing at Valley Parade at about 14:15 GMT.
His final day, on Saturday, will involve running 38 miles (61km) all the way from Bradford to Manchester's Old Trafford.
From Valley Parade, at 06:57 GMT on Saturday, he will head to Centenary Square and on towards Halifax town centre.
There, he will cross the River Calder at Wharf Street and continue on past Ripponden to Booth Wood Reservoir, before passing under the M62 to the Rams Head Inn.
He will then pass through Sholver, Moorside and Watersheddings, before reaching Oldham and on to the towpath of the Rochdale Canal into Manchester city centre and finally on to Old Trafford.
