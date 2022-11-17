Wakefield roofing firm boss sentenced over workman fall death
A roofing company director has been given a suspended jail sentence after a workman fell 39ft (12m) to his death.
Father-of-two Jonathan May, 39, from Wakefield, died when he fell through a factory skylight at an industrial estate in Barnsley in December 2016.
Melvyn Davis was sentenced to eight weeks, suspended for 12 months, after he admitted breaching health and safety regulations.
His firm, Davis Industrial Roofing, was also fined £20,000 over the breach.
The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) said Mr May fell while working to repair a storm damaged roof at a premises on the Carlton Industrial Estate on 18 December 2016.
'Easily avoided'
An HSE investigation found the company "failed to provide an appropriate risk assessment, method statement and suitable and sufficient fall protection measures for the work to be carried out safely".
It said "poor planning" had resulted in an "unsuitable and insufficient risk assessment" and the work was "poorly supervised and carried out unsafely".
Mr Davis, of Field Place, Wakefield, the company's sole director, had drawn up the risk assessment and regularly visited the site, the HSE said.
He admitted breaching the Health and Safety at Work Act at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on 16 November and, in addition to his suspended prison sentence, was ordered to complete 15 days of rehabilitation activity.
The company also admitted breaching the act and was fined £20,000 and ordered to pay £12,557 towards the cost of the prosecution.
Speaking after the hearing, HSE Inspector Chris Gallagher said: "This incident could so easily have been avoided by simply carrying out correct control measures and safe working practices.
"Companies and directors should be aware that HSE will not hesitate to take appropriate enforcement action against those that fall below the required standards."
