West Yorkshire fire service boosts numbers for first time since 1970s
The number of firefighters in West Yorkshire is set to increase for the first time since the 1970s.
More than 30 new firefighter roles have been created at West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service (WYFRS) to meet demand.
WYFRS firefighter numbers have dropped from 1,490 to 900 in the past 12 years.
Deputy chief fire officer Dave Walton said the service will still have fewer firefighters than a decade ago but that the new roles were a "significant step in the right direction".
The fire service has been able to boost its numbers thanks to an increase in the amount of council tax paid by residents in the past year.
By asking households to pay £5 a year towards the fire service, the organisation has been able to invest in its operational work, a spokesperson for WYFRS said.
Mr Walton said: "We have suffered more than any other fire service nationally in terms of the impact of the austerity measures, as we have taken more of a hit in terms of budget cuts and the impact then on staffing numbers.
"Having these new firefighters will enable us to have more boots on the ground at stations where they are most needed, which will free up crews for training for these new challenges so we can continue to keep people safe in years to come."
He said that better fire prevention measures had developed in the past few years but that the service also faces new challenges as a result of an increase in wildfires and flooding incidents.
The extra 34 firefighter posts will take the service's staff numbers to 934 and the new recruits are expected to be assigned to a station by January.
A further 22 firefighters who were previously covering any shortfall in staff numbers have been redeployed and will be based at one of WYFRS's stations.
