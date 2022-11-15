Leeds: Queensway Primary school closure consultation ends
- Published
Plans to close a primary school are expected to move forward after a consultation on the proposal ended.
Leeds City Council outlined plans to shut Queensway Primary School in Yeadon due to low pupil numbers.
Staff and parents have campaigned to save the school but councillors have now been asked to publish a legal notice on plans to shut the site.
The notice would give people four weeks to comment on the proposed closure before a final decision is made.
The birth rate in Leeds has declined over the past few years and in Guiseley and Yeadon it has fallen by 35%, according to the council.
It wants to reduce the number of school places in the area by shutting a school.
Feedback from the consultation on closing Queensway Primary was "highly valuable", a spokesperson for Leeds City Council said.
They said: "We recognise that Queensway Primary, like many schools, offers more than just a school place, particularly for those children and families who are more vulnerable.
"If a decision is made to close the school, the council would work closely with the school's leadership team, as well as other schools and services in the area, to ensure continued support for local families and secure the best possible outcomes for the children."
The school was rated inadequate following an Ofsted inspection in June.
Senior councillors will discuss the results of the consultation at a meeting on 23 November.
A decision on the closure is expected in March 2023 and if it is approved the school would shut when term ends in July 2023.
