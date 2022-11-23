Cost of living: Men's group speaks out on impact of soaring prices
- Published
The rising cost of living is having a "profound effect" on people's lives, a men's mental health group has said.
Andy's Man Club was formed in early 2016 by ex-Halifax rugby league player Luke Ambler, and has since spread to 112 locations across the UK.
Money worries were a recurring theme at the group's Monday night sessions, spokesperson Lucas Whitehead said.
Some men had even taken to attending sessions for the offer of free refreshments, he added.
"I'd say it [the cost of living] is one of the most regular things we see pop up at our meetings at the moment," Mr Whitehead said.
"Something we've seen in recent weeks and months, which we don't tend to see very often, is people actually coming to our sessions because we offer free refreshments as well."
Andy's Man Club aims to raise awareness of mental health issues among men, and is "a free place to socialise... and to talk about the issues in your life", Mr Whitehead added.
However, he said: "We've actually seen people coming along just for a cup of coffee, or for a cup of tea - and then to take part in the session.
"If that's not an indication that someone's struggling financially then what is?"
Ricky Fisher, who helped set up a branch of the club at the Castleford Tigers ground, said he had moved back in with his mother to try and make ends meet due to rising energy and rent costs.
"It's horrible at the minute," he said.
"If I wasn't at home I don't even know where I'd be because the rent for private properties is just extortionate."
He said the Castleford club had seen a four-fold increase in the number of men coming along since it opened last November, and the cost of living was "getting on top of a lot of people".
Mr Fisher, who tried to take his own life after a break up, said he knew how hard it was to "open up", but encouraged anyone who was struggling to go along to a session.
"It's not just a Monday night - it's a brotherhood - it 110% saved my life," he said.
